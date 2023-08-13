Legendary exotico Cassandro inducted into AAA Hall of Fame

The legendary exotico Cassandro was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame during Triplemania XXXI Mexico City.

Cassandro began training lucha libre at the age of 15. He worked his way through the lucha libre scene to win the UWA World Lightweight Championship in 1992. Cassandro was partners with Pimpinela Escarlata, then they became rivals during Cassandro’s run in AAA.

AAA aired a video package to welcome Cassandro on stage. The exotico was gracious in acceptance but did not give a speech. Watch the scene in the following clip.

No olviden ver la nueva película “Cassandro”. Por Prime Video en México el 20 de septiembre y disponible para el resto del mundo el 22 de septiembre.@AmazonStudios@PrimeVideo@PrimeVideoMX pic.twitter.com/6LasDnnrmM — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023

Cassandro’s life was profiled in the upcoming bio film, Cassandro. The movie stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular character exploring his journey through lucha libre as a gay wrestler. It will be released for worldwide viewing on September 22 through Amazon Prime Video.

In a crossover pop culture moment, Cassandro helped train Conan O’Brien to become a luchador.

Cassandro joins Antonio Peña, Rey Misterio Jr., Eddie Guerrero, Pepe “Tropi” Casas, Octagon, Perro Aguayo, Abismo Negro, El Brazo, Rayo de Jalisco Sr., Hector Garza, El Hijo del Perro Aguayo, Art Barr, Joaquin Roldan, Villano III, El Apache, Dr. Alfonso Morales, Silver King, La Parka, Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera, and Blue Demon as members of the AAA Hall of Fame.