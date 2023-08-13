Taya Valkyrie loses blood and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Taya Valkyrie’s reign across the land has finally ended. La Wera Loca racked up numerous championship victories over her career, and she even still held onto a few belts when signing with AEW. Taya dropped the last title in her possession when defending the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City. She also lost a lot of blood.

On top of that, the crimson ran into her sporty new hair color.

Also, can we take a moment for the hair color change??? I mean it was giving @ladygaga in the Telephone video before I turned into a Mango covered in chamoy pic.twitter.com/OoeXXWML6t — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) August 13, 2023

Taya’s competition was Lady Flammer. The challenger was flanked by her Toxicas teammates, Le Hiedra and Maravilla. Taya had Lady Shani watching her back. Taya controlled the pace early using her size to rough up the smaller Flammer. Las Toxicas gave Flammer a helping hand by hitting Taya with a trashcan on the outside. Let there be blood! Taya emerged with red flowing down her face.

Comienza la disputa por el Campeonato Reina de Reinas AAA.



¿Logrará retener @thetayavalkyrie o tendremos a @LadyFlammer como nueva campeona?#TriplemaniaXXXI. pic.twitter.com/rXKZOxAzqH — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023

The action continued with Flammer ramming Taya into a chair in the corner. La Wera Loca retaliated for a spear through a table. Las Toxicas entered the ring to help their pal, but Shani cleaned house on them. Taya laid them out with a leaping attack off the apron down to the floor. Back inside the ring, Taya planted Flammer on a butterfly buttbuster. Flammer rallied for a Mexican Destroyer.

Taya regained control for the Road to Valhalla, but Flammer surprisingly kicked out. Taya curb stomped her opponent into the mat. 1, 2, Hiedra grabbed the referee to stop the count, and Maravilla swung a chair at Taya’s head. La Wera Loca got her hands up for protection, but the damage was done. Flammer pounced for a hammerlock piledriver for victory. Le Era de la Wera is over, and Flammer now holds the Reinas de Reinas Championship.

¡Tenemos nueva campeona!@LadyFlammer vence a @thetayavalkyrie y se queda con el Campeonato Reina de Reinas AAA.#TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/BVKPfmRSSL — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023

After Taya tasted defeat, she left a parting message that this beef isn’t over.

A story in 4 pictures….tonight might not have gone as planned but now I’ve got 3 Toxica reasons to come back to Mx for, your days are numbered. I’m a crazy bitch & I ❤️ this shit. Keep talking fam, there’s a reason I am where I am.. Grit, passion and and a whole lot of LOCA. pic.twitter.com/hjrDlK9IJq — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) August 13, 2023

The replay for Triplemania XXXI Mexico City is available for streaming through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.