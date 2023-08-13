 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taya Valkyrie loses blood and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Taya Valkyrie’s reign across the land has finally ended. La Wera Loca racked up numerous championship victories over her career, and she even still held onto a few belts when signing with AEW. Taya dropped the last title in her possession when defending the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City. She also lost a lot of blood.

AAA Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Fite TV

On top of that, the crimson ran into her sporty new hair color.

Taya’s competition was Lady Flammer. The challenger was flanked by her Toxicas teammates, Le Hiedra and Maravilla. Taya had Lady Shani watching her back. Taya controlled the pace early using her size to rough up the smaller Flammer. Las Toxicas gave Flammer a helping hand by hitting Taya with a trashcan on the outside. Let there be blood! Taya emerged with red flowing down her face.

The action continued with Flammer ramming Taya into a chair in the corner. La Wera Loca retaliated for a spear through a table. Las Toxicas entered the ring to help their pal, but Shani cleaned house on them. Taya laid them out with a leaping attack off the apron down to the floor. Back inside the ring, Taya planted Flammer on a butterfly buttbuster. Flammer rallied for a Mexican Destroyer.

Taya regained control for the Road to Valhalla, but Flammer surprisingly kicked out. Taya curb stomped her opponent into the mat. 1, 2, Hiedra grabbed the referee to stop the count, and Maravilla swung a chair at Taya’s head. La Wera Loca got her hands up for protection, but the damage was done. Flammer pounced for a hammerlock piledriver for victory. Le Era de la Wera is over, and Flammer now holds the Reinas de Reinas Championship.

After Taya tasted defeat, she left a parting message that this beef isn’t over.

The replay for Triplemania XXXI Mexico City is available for streaming through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.

