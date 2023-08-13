And the winner of New Japan’s G1 Climax 33 is...

After almost a month of matches featuring 32 men, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax 33 tournament wrapped up today (Aug. 12) in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Sumo Hall with a battle between two of the biggest stars of the company’s modern era.
The single record between those two men — Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito — is now tied at seven wins a piece after Naito defeated Okada to win his third G1. The victory earns him a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4, 2024. It also hands Okada his first ever G1 finals loss in five trips.
#G1CLIMAX33 最終戦 (8/13)を公開‼️— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 13, 2023
場内のボルテージは最高潮
史上最多32名の頂点に立つのはどちらだ⁉️
@rainmakerXokada × @s_d_naito#njpwworld で配信中
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #G1FINAL pic.twitter.com/cr844mbYNf
Naito pinned Okada at the end of a 30+ minute war. It took three of his Destino finishers (after Okada kicked out of the first and countered another, Naito hit two more to be sure his rival stayed down).
CONGRATULATIONS— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 13, 2023
TETSUYA NAITO is the #G1Climax33 winner!
Watch the replay now:https://t.co/s6oPeY3y4A#njpw #G1FINAL pic.twitter.com/PslMdVKRyy
The G1 winner traditionally defends his spot on the Tokyo Dome card at least once before Wrestle Kingdom, and it looks like Naito’s defense will come against Jeff Cobb. Cobb stepped to Naito backstage, pointing out he defeated him during the the round robin Block stage of the tournament.
Provided Naito wins that, and the IWGP World Heavyweight title stays with its current holder, it sets up a clash with his former Los Ingobernables de Japon teammate SANADA, who left LIJ for the Just Five Guys stable shortly before winning the belt.
