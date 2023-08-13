Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 18 results & Week 19 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 6-12 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, New Japan’s G1 Climax shows, AAA’s Triplemania XXXI, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Yep, that’s yours woman...

The Damage CTRL-er’s cash-in finished just a few points ahead of her countrywoman winning AEW’s top prize for the second time.

A Nightmare came in third for slaying the Beast, while the Real AEW World champ’s defense landed him in fourth.

Sure, his side lost the Parking Lot Brawl. But he shined, and a spot in the Top Five is the least we can do after his mom’s minivan might have bit the big one.

Let him talk to ya about Slim Jims (YEAH), and watch him grab the spot just ahead of the new NXT Tag champs.

Shame we haven’t seen the meaty men who took ninth and tenth slap meat.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 18

1. IYO SKY

2. Hikaru Shida

3. Cody Rhodes

4. CM Punk

5. Trent Beretta

6. LA Knight

7. (tie) Tony D’Angelo

7. (tie) Stacks

9. Gunther

10. Samoa Joe

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Genius of the Sky flies into third place, and the Real AEW World champ enters the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 29

1. Orange Cassidy - 77

2. Jey Uso - 41.5

3. IYO SKY - 35

4. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

5. Seth Rollins - 30

6. Jay White - 24.5

7. (tie) MJF - 21

7. (tie) Solo Sikoa - 21

9. CM Punk - 20.5

10. Dax Harwood - 16.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!