Ring of Honor held an eliminator tournament to determine the next challenge for Samoa Joe and the ROH World Television Championship. A bad, bad man has emerged victor for a battle of behemoths.

Shane Taylor wrestled Gravity in the tournament final for the main event of ROH TV episode 24. The luchador used his speed to dodge early, but Taylor caught him to sling into the turnbuckles. Taylor proceeded with power control and mocked Gravity’s strut. The masked man rallied with tricky roll-ups, then he shocked the arena with an avalanche Samoan drop. Timber!

Gravity took to the skies for a flying splash, but Taylor got his knees up to block. A package piledriver punched Taylor’s ticket for a date with Samoan Joseph.

Upon victory, Taylor spoke into the camera. This isn’t a game. Joe better take it out of cruise control or else Taylor will knock his ass out.

I don’t want to get too crazy and call this a dream match, but it certainly is on that secondary level. Joe versus Taylor is going to be a collision of hosses. Both men are built like Mack trucks and fight like it. Count me as giddy with anticipation.

The unofficial tale of the tape measures Joe at 6 feet 2 inches and 310 pounds. Taylor tips the scales at 6 feet 1 inch and 338 pounds. Taylor is a former ROH TV champ holding the title for 218 days. Joe’s current reign stands at 482 days and counting. Jay Lethal holds the record at 567 days.

ROH has yet to announce when Samoa Joe versus Shane Taylor for the ROH World Television Championship will take place.

How pumped are you for this hoss fight showdown?