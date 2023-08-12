Will Ospreay gives his New Japan title belt a makeover

Will Ospreay gave Tetsuya Naito hell in their G1 Climax 33 semifinal match-up today (Aug. 12), but came up short.

Some of Ospreay’s frustration came out in his post-match chat with the press, and was focused on the title he won from Kenny Omega back at Forbidden Door. The IWGP United States champ is tired of carrying a belt that doesn’t represent him, so he’s rechristened it the IWGP United Kingdom title and put the Union Jack on it instead of the Stars & Stripes.

BREAKING



'The belt doesn't make the man, the man makes the belt... Congratulations Naito, but tomorrow's a new day- I'm taking this bad boy with me'@willospreay has replaced the IWGP US Championship with the IWGP UK Championship?!https://t.co/e5sfN4EZBW#njpw #G1CLIMAX33 pic.twitter.com/iQ8jDyW7fq — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 12, 2023

In his full comments, the lad from Essex also pointed out that he’s never been pinned by the man who currently holds New Japan’s top prize, IWGP World Heavyweight champion SANADA:

“Naito, congratulations. Today you are the best in the world. You earned it,’ Ospreay commented, before continuing ‘but tomorrow, no matter if I’m in the final or not, I resume that responsibility of being the best in the world, because I hold this (IWGP United States Championship). I hold that, and SANADA, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has never pinned Will Ospreay. Thus anything I do makes me the best in the world. This championship makes me the best in the world, but it’s meaningless in someone else’s hands. This is only valuable in my hands. It never mattered in Kenny’s hands, or Jay’s, or Juice, or Moxley or Lance, Tanahashi or KENTA. It means nothing unless it’s in mine. “The belt doesn’t make the man, the man makes the belt, and I am sick to death of carrying something I have no attachment to. I don’t want to carry this (US) flag. I’ve been to America and been the best in the world. Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan, I am the best in the world. The best in the world is from the United Kingdom. So to the IWGP committee, have this, I don’t want it. I want a championship that suits my needs. I was going to reveal this when I beat Naito, but shit happens. I am the best in the world, and I want this championship. “This is my championship. This means I am the best in the world. I have beaten Kenny Omega, beaten Okada, I have beaten them all. So if anyone in the world thinks they are better than me, championship on the line, you beat Will Ospreay and you take this from me, you’re the best in the world. Naito, congratulations, but tomorrow is a new day, and I’m taking this bad boy with me.”