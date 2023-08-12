Atángana! AAA lucha libre is in the house for their biggest show of the year. Triplemania XXXI Mexico City is ready to rock on Saturday, August 12 with a mask versus hair main event, various title fights, a legends duel, and more.

The full card for Triplemania XXXI Mexico City includes:

Mask vs. Hair: LA Park vs. Rush vs. Psycho Clown vs. Sam Adonis

LA Park vs. Rush vs. Psycho Clown vs. Sam Adonis AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Daga vs. Jack Cartwheel

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Daga vs. Jack Cartwheel AAA Latin American Championship: Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall vs. Dralistico vs. Brian Cage

Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall vs. Dralistico vs. Brian Cage AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya (c) vs. Flammer

Taya (c) vs. Flammer Legends Match: Negro Casas vs. Nicho El Millonario (aka original Psicosis)

Negro Casas vs. Nicho El Millonario (aka original Psicosis) Copa Triplemania: Komander, Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Dave The Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr., Myzteziz, Niño Hamburguesa

Komander, Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, Dave The Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr., Myzteziz, Niño Hamburguesa Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Maravilla, & Chik Tormenta

The mask versus hair main event with LA Park, Rush, Psycho Clown, and Sam Adonis is the culmination of the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament. The original intent was a one-on-one match, but simultaneous pins in tag team action forced a draw. AAA decided to enter all four participants into the grand finale. Shout out to Luchablog for finding the rules for the contest from the mouth of Psycho Clown. It is going to be first pin wins, thus the loser will leave without mask or hair. Of course it has to be pointed out that this is AAA, so a change to the rules could be announced right before the match. Expect the finish to be between LA Park and Rush or Psycho Clown and Adonis. Any other combination would frankly be a bullshit move that isn’t paying off on the two particular feuds. Odds are heavy that Adonis is leaving bald at the hands of Psycho Clown.

Fresh off retaining the AAA Mega Championship against Kenny Omega, Hijo del Vikingo is sailing into a four-way title defense against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel. This match should be the closest to a clean wrestling contest that there is on the card. Aerial fireworks will thrill, and Vikingo is likely to remain titleholder.

Fenix recently vacated the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship. The Latin American belt is up for grabs between Pentagon Jr., QT Marshall, Dralistico, and Brian Cage. QT is feeling cocky coming off beating Penta in an ambulance match. I would not be shocked if he walks out with the gold. Look at him cutting promos with fancy houses, fancy cars, and fancy women.

.@QTMarshall buscará ganar el Campeonato Latinoamericano de AAA en #TriplemaniaXXXI a toda costa y le manda una advertencia a @PENTAELZEROM. pic.twitter.com/VN7NXhy7fm — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 11, 2023

Taya Valkyrie is the reigning Reina de Reinas champion. You wouldn’t know it by watching AAA. Her only title defense this year aired in MLW. Taya promised a title shot to Flammer dating back to June 2022, and AAA finally got around to booking it. This one is a toss-up in my book. Taya is arguably the greatest luchadora in AAA history, and Flammer is a new star on the rise.

.@thetayavalkyrie está más que lista para defender su Campeonato Reina de Reinas AAA ante @LadyFlammer en #TriplemaniaXXXI CDMX y le manda un mensaje de advertencia. pic.twitter.com/wp2opkUVo6 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 9, 2023

The quality of AAA specials have been hit and miss this year. One thing is for sure though. Triplemania is always a spectacle.

Triplemania XXXI Mexico City will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023. The show kicks off at 10 pm ET.

What’s your take on the Triplemania XXXI finale?