CMLL serves their biggest show each year for the anniversary event. The 90th Anniversary is stacking up with mask versus mask, hair versus hair, NJPW wrestlers, former WWE luchadores, legends, and more.

The lineup for CMLL 90th Anniversary on September 16 in Mexico City includes:

Mask vs. Mask: Templario vs. Dragon Rojo Jr.

Templario vs. Dragon Rojo Jr. Hair vs. Hair: Volador Jr. & Angel de Oro vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Averno (winners of tag match face off in hair versus hair)

Volador Jr. & Angel de Oro vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Averno (winners of tag match face off in hair versus hair) Mistico, Mascara Dorada, & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, TJP, & Kevin Knight

Titan & Soberano Jr. vs. Lince Dorado & Samuray del Sol

Atlantis, Octagon, & Blue Panther vs. El Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera, & Virus

CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Lluvia & La Jarochita vs. Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer

Lluvia & La Jarochita vs. Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer La Copa Independencia grand final

Templario and Dragon Rojo Jr. are battling in the main event in mask versus mask. This feud has been brewing for quite some time, and now the payoff is near. Two years ago at the 88th Anniversary, Templario won the Mexican National Middleweight Championship from Dragon Rojo Jr. In May of 2023, Dragon Rojo Jr. won the CMLL World Middleweight Championship from Templario.

Four men are competing to qualify for the hair versus hair showdown. Volador Jr. and Angel de Oro are rivals teaming against the pair of enemies Ultimo Guerrero and Averno. The winner of that tag team bout will advance to the lucha de apuestas on that same evening.

NJPW is being represented by Rocky Romero, TJP, and Kevin Knight to wrestle CMLL’s cream of the crop in Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Atlantis Jr. It will be interesting to see what Knight has to offer in a lucha libre atmosphere. That man might have the highest leaping ability in all of professional wrestling right now. I bet Knight can pull off some of Marco Corleone’s (aka Mark Jindrak) signature aerial attacks.

Lucha House Party will be in Arena Mexico. Lince Dorado and Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) are gracing the CMLL ring against Titan and Soberano Jr. The former WWE luchadores were close to a full reunion, but Metalik recently announced that he couldn’t come to terms with CMLL. Those negotiations were more for a steady gig than in relation to this specific match.

Legends fight! Atlantis, Octagon, and Blue Panther square off against El Satanico, Fuerza Guerrera, and Virus in trios action. Bring the Bengay and popcorn.

CMLL is introducing the brand new Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Lluvia and La Jarochita will wrestle Zeuxis and Stephanie Vaquer to determine the inaugural titleholders.

What’s your take on this CMLL extravaganza for the 90th Anniversary?