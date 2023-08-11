The Bullet Club are bringing the heavy guns to Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Impact and NJPW are combining promotional power for a joint card on August 20 in Philadelphia, PA, and the Bullet Club are invited.

The Bullet Club will be sending David Finlay, Kenta, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, and Clark Connors to take on the world. It’s not just any mishmash of opponents. The Bullet Club foes include former members. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, The DKC, PCO, and Josh Alexander are game for a fight. That is as stacked as a 12-man tag could be in these circumstances.

BREAKING: It's Bullet Club vs. The World at #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 LIVE on Fite from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA! @njpwglobal



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHgin pic.twitter.com/7uajOZzvxR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2023

It is easy to forget Ace and Bey are true members of the Bullet Club when they are isolated on their own island in Impact. This bout is a good way to reinforce ABC’s standing in the power club. The contest also looks like it will be Alexander’s first time back in the ring from injury. Participating in a match so large is a smart way to ease him back into the groove without pressure.

Multiverse United 2 on August 20 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste

Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

Sami Callihan vs. DOUKI

Scramble match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight

Bullet Club vs. The World: David Finlay, Kenta, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, & Clark Connors vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, The DKC, PCO, & Josh Alexander

The PPV will stream live through Fite TV.

Is the Bullet Club match a draw for you?