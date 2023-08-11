Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Fightful Select heard that Bray Wyatt is finally getting “closer” to being medically cleared. At one point, the illness he’s been dealing with was both career and life-threatening.
- One source said some creative ideas for Wyatt have been pitched for a potential WWE return in September.
- Regarding Kairi Sane leaving Japan to return to WWE, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said, “There is more to the story, and it probably won’t come out until 2024.”
- Meltzer mentioned that a trios match of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, and “someone else” is rumored for AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.
- On his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho said Tony Khan was “mad” that his match against Jon Moxley at Quake at the Lake was not rated five stars by Dave Meltzer, and instead only received 4.75 stars.
- It looks like the Oct. 27 and Nov. 24 episodes of WWE SmackDown will be moved to FS1 due to sports coverage on FOX. The Nov. 3 episode might also be bumped to FS1 if the MLB World Series reaches Game 6.
