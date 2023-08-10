Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WWE never discussed the possibility of Jey Uso beating Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, at least based on what Dave Meltzer heard. Meltzer told that to Mike McGuire on “McGuire On Wrestling”, where he also speculated that Cody Rhodes would eventually dethrone Reigns.

AEW Full Gear is planned for Sat., Nov. 18 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, per Fightful Select.

Though it doesn’t specifically mention pro wrestling, CNBC’s report that Warner Bros Discovery’s Max will launch a live sports tier this fall has again raised hopes AEW’s PPVs or full library could end up on the streaming service.

Thunder Rosa is training for a return but isn’t expected back in time for All In, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Talk of repacking Maximum Male Models Mace and Mansoor “picked up again” within WWE over SummerSlam weekend, Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

The WON also reported that AEW signed Kip Sabian to a new three-year deal, along with Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds).

On their Off Her Chops podcast, The IIconics said they were asked to take part in the 2022 Royal Rumble. They declined as they felt it was too soon after their 2021 release, and WWE wasn’t guaranteeing they’d be used if they did show up.

