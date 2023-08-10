Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

ACTION Into the ACTION-Verse (Aug. 11, 7:30 pm ET)

Bobby Flaco vs. Terry Yaki Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe) vs. Out of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) Brogan Finlay vs. Rico Gonzalez Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) vs. the Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) Ava Everett (c) vs. Devlyn Macabre (wXw Women’s Championship) Adam Priest (c) vs. Billie Starkz (ACTION Championship)

ACTION Cat has another heaping helping of the southeast’s finest for y’all, ya lucky ducks!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW No Signal in the Hills 3 / Lucha de Explosivos (Aug. 11, 13)

—No Signal in the Hills 3 (Aug. 11, 8 pm PT)—

Allie Katch vs. Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Steph De Lander EFFY vs. Jacob Fatu Lil Cholo & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Unguided 2.0 (Bodhi Young Prodigy, Damian Drake, & Matt Vandagriff) Gringo Loco vs. Mance Warner Jack Cartwheel vs. Leon Slater Johnny Game Changer vs. Nick Gage Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) Blake Christian (c) vs. Chris Bey (GCW World Championship)

—Lucha de Explosivos (Aug. 13, 5:30 pm PT)—

Arkangel Divino vs. Cobre vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Ultimo Maldito Baby Extreme vs. Gringo Loco Cole Radrick vs. Extreme Tiger Joey Janela vs. Psicosis Damien 666 & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Joe Lider & the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) (Exploding Deathmatch)

GCW are going to the Pacific coast for a double-header weekend, night one in LA and night two across the border in Tijuana, Mexico! Explosions!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

Beyond Americanrana ‘23: Perfect Day (Aug. 13, 7 pm ET)

Dan Barry vs. Dezmond Cole vs. Ryan Clancy vs. TJ Crawford Brad Hollister vs. Richard Holliday Marcus Mathers vs. Matt Makowski 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly, & Eric Ryan) vs. the Calling (AKIRA, Delirious, & Rickey Shane Page) Ichiban vs. Ortiz Krule vs. Sawyer Wreck Aaron Rourke & B3CCA vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship) Alec Price vs. Matt Tremont (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

Beyond have all this for you AND the wrestling wedding of Love, Doug and Little Mean Kathleen!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

PWG TWENTY: Mystery Vortex (Aug. 13, 8 pm PT)

???

It’s a mystery show! Anything could happen! Even a boat!

Check their website out for release information.

Free matches here!

Adam Priest vs. Andy Brown vs. Dezmond Cole vs. Juni Underwood

Sprinty-fresh four-way action from Limitless!

Eddie Kingston vs. SLADE

Beyond serve up a slice of violence right here!

Max Caster vs. Rex Lawless

And we stick with Beyond as Platinum Max faces a steep challenge!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.