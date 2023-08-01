The main event for NWA 75 is officially set. EC3 is challenging Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on August 27. Tyrus wanted to up the stakes to a bull rope match, so he added the extra incentive of a retirement stipulation to encourage EC3 to accept. That means if EC3 defeats Tyrus to hold the Ten Pounds of Gold, then Tyrus will retire from professional wrestling.

It’s official! @PlanetTyrus will defend the Worlds Championship at #NWA75 vs @therealec3 in a BULLROPE MATCH!



If Tyrus loses, he has vowed to RETIRE from professional wrestling!



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/owsLbY7FZg — NWA (@nwa) July 28, 2023

All the NWA needed was EC3’s official commitment to accept. He gave just that in a chat with Joe Galli.

EC3 is ready to have the greatest match in NWA history against Tyrus. EC3 was not keen on the bull rope idea, however, there are no great rewards without great challenges. The greatest reward of all is the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. EC3 had no hesitation in agreeing to the contest.

EC3 questioned Tyrus’ motives for the retirement stipulation. He theorized that perhaps Tyrus is so sure of defeat that he is putting his career on the line as an act of valor and courage.

Touching all four corners to win a bull rope match against a man that weighs 375 pounds will be no easy feat. EC3 has the power of self-actualization to ascend into who he his supposed to be, his final form, the Over Man, the hero of the people.

EC3 noted the irony that he is suddenly the hero in some circles due to the desire of seeing Tyrus sent into retirement. EC3 prefers to believe it is his talent, physique, skills, and honesty that has them on his side, but he is aware that one aspect is just because people disagree with Tyrus’ politics. The most important thing about being a hero is being a hero to yourself. EC3 isn’t on a quest to win the NWA worlds title for the sake of the fans. He is doing it for himself.

NWA 75 is a two-night PPV event on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. NWA 75 will be available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Are you backing EC3 or Tyrus to walk out of NWA 75 with the Ten Pounds of Gold? What odds do you give them of having the greatest match in NWA history?