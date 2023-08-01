Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE decided over the weekend to move the long-planned Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus match off the SummerSlam card, per a Fightful Select report. Moving it to Payback was considered before it was announced for the Aug. 14 Raw.
- After LuFisto’s criticism of the AEW women’s locker room led to speculation she was talking about Britt Baker, Fightful Select confirmed with LuFisto that Baker was not the wrestler she was referring to in her tweets.
- That confirmation came along with a Fightful Q&A podcast in which Sean Ross Sapp said he “constantly” hears about “trash talking within [the AEW women’s] locker room”. Sapp also heard that LuFisto was supposed to do more with AEW, but “a not-so-good situation” that he believes ”emerged from a ton of miscommunication” contributed to those plans never materializing.
- While there’s no official update on her status, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer has heard Jade Cargill is “considering not coming back” to AEW.
- All In will be available in the U.S. as a $50 PPV on Comcast and DirecTV, according to Wrestlenomics and Wrestling Observer.
- The Observer adds that while plans could change, no one at the PPV companies knows anything about a discounted price for purchasing All In and All Out together.
- Following up on The Young Bucks giving WWE permission to use BTE footage in Peacock’s Cody Rhodes documentary, Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Rhodes & The Bucks “actually talk more now than even before.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...