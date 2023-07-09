Matt Cardona is coming to MLW as the crown jewel of a new stable

The Indy God has set his sights on Major League Wrestling. Matt Cardona is coming to MLW.

The news was announced during the live Never Say Never broadcast. MLW runs an Open Draft gimmick to reveal new faces coming to the promotion. That’s how Cardona was introduced.

The Major Player is coming to @MLW… pic.twitter.com/rwzeOH794D — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 9, 2023

Matt Cardona: Pro wrestling has a lot of free agents, but I am the agent. I’m the Indy God, I’m the Deathmatch King, I am “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona. I am the number one draft pick in all of pro wrestling. September 3rd, live, Fury Road, the Major Player is coming to MLW. (Hearty laugh while flashing the middle finger.)

As stated in the promo, Cardona will debut in MLW at the Fury Road event on September 3 in Philadelphia.

There is a little bit of storyline to this announcement as well. On the latest episode of MLW Fusion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. turned heel by powerslamming Microman. Mister Saint Laurent had been acting as Microman’s manager leeching money off the luchador, but he betrayed his client to side with the Bulldog. At Never Say Never, MSL introduced the draft pick of Cardona as the crown jewel of his new stable, World Titan Federation.

Effectively immediately, I have terminated my relationship with Microman. Please continue to send me his royalties though. Thanks. — mister saint laurent (@MSL) July 6, 2023

The Never Say Never replay is available for viewing through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.