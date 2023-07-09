Drago changes name as lucha libre free agent, AAA promptly recasts the character

Drago made his name on the lucha libre scene in AAA, and many fans were introduced to him through Lucha Underground.

Drago is spreading his wings as a free agent. With that move comes a name change. Drago will now by cruising the indies as El Dios del Inframundo (The God of the Underworld). The luchador also modified his mask to add a white ponytail.

The man formerly known as Drago won the Latin American Championship, the World Tag Team Championship with Aerostar, and the World Mixed Tag Team Championship with Faby Apache in AAA. He also shared the Trios Championship in Lucha Underground twice. The first title reign was with super friends Aerostar and Fenix. The second run was taking orders from Kobra Moon (aka Thunder Rosa) as part the evil snake tribe with Pindar and Vibora (aka Luchasaurus).

AAA didn’t waste any time recasting the Drago character. They introduced a new wrestler under the mask at the TV taping in Orizaba, Veracruz on July 8. As of this writing, I haven’t been able to find information on the identity of this new Drago.

Comienza el NUEVO camino de



D R A G O pic.twitter.com/sBJOwl5lb1 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 9, 2023

Where would you like to see El Dios del Inframundo wrestle in the future?