Bron! Ilja! For a Great American Bash shot at Melo’s NXT title!

Every since the spoilers hit for the July 4 NXT, I’ve been giddy with anticipation for Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov has been one of my favorite wrestlers to watch since he started wrestling for Progress five or so years ago. I love his whole “top henchman for an 80s action movie villain” vibe. And he just makes me believe he’s that violent, that crazy, that... well, unbesiegbar. Breakker, meanwhile, might be a work in progress — but the star quality is evident, and it really feels like he & WWE are figuring out his act with this current heel run.

So when this scene hit out screens last Tuesday night, let’s just say I wasn’t disappointed in what we got between NXT’s most intense and dangerous men.

Now, where’s this headed? As Dragunov said, Breakker is what’s standing between him and the NXT title. So NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels is going to let them fight this Tuesday (July 11) for the chance to face Carmelo Hayes for the belt at July 30’s Great American Bash premium live event.

Following their brawl on @WWENXT this week, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR will take on @bronbreakkerwwe next Tuesday with the winner challenging @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. #WWENXT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 8, 2023

I’m fired up. Let us know if you are too, before or after you peruse the full line-up for the next episode of NXT: