Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed the following eight matches are listed for SummerSlam: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Ricochet vs. Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.
- The Observer also says “there is a lot of competition to get on the show” because Triple H generally likes to have a shorter card, but WWE still needs to find a spot for other top stars like Seth Rollins, Edge, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
- According to Wrestlenomics, WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show is scheduled for Saturday, November 4.
- There are plans to launch a new joshi promotion in the United States, according to a PW Insider report. The “completely new entity” will utilize wrestlers from existing Japanese women’s companies. “The group behind the company has invested significant resources, and enlisted notable names spanning entertainment, media, wrestling, and fashion as part of its front office” in an effort to help the new promotion succeed.
- Insider also reports that Vince McMahon was backstage at last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
