MLW is currently running a storyline with a secret financial backer funding the activities of Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club. This person’s identity will be revealed at Never Say Never on July 8.

Last week, MLW ran an exposé on potential suspects. The roving report determined that Dan Lambert, Shane Taylor, and Wale were not the mystery money man. This week, another cast of familiar personalities were ruled out. MLW provided four more names to cross off the list.

Conrad Thompson, Jim Cornette, Queen Latifah, and Dixie Carter are not the answer. Thompson is a self-made man with his home base close to Kane. Cornette was last seen in MLW in 2019. He has a career managing and promoting wrestlers. Latifah has done it all in the entertainment industry and is a life-long wrestling fan. Carter is the former TNA wrestling president and has the money to guide Bomaye.

In my opinion, claiming Latifah and Carter as prime suspects is just a goof to create curiosity. I don’t think anyone had Carter on their list, much less Latifah. Thompson and Cornette are interesting prospects to consider, even though, they are not the mystery person.

I still have no idea who it could be. I proposed some names last week, like Salina de la Renta, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, and Teddy Long. After thinking it over, I’m adding John Laurinaitis and Slick on the board. Bomaye is for the people, and so is Big Johnny with People Power. Slick is the type of blast from the past that MLW would honor. He’s managed stables in WWE. The Doctor of Style has a charisma that would blend well with Kane.

This week’s exposé talked about luxury cars, high-dollar PR firms out of Miami, and training camps in Big Bear. I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami is a clue, but I’m drawing a blank on potential guesses. MVP would be a perfect fit, however, he is still signed with WWE. When I think of training camps in Big Bear, I think of Tito Ortiz. I don’t believe it would be Tito, but he has dabbled in professional wrestling before in TNA.

The Never Say Never PPV card in Philadelphia on July 8 currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane

MLW National Openweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. xWx Women’s World Champion Ava Everett in title vs. title

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)

Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams

B3CCA live pop star performance

2023 Open Draft

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Delirious & a masked goon)

Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Love, Doug

Gene Snisky returns

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Tiara James vs. B3CCA

Mandy Leon in action

Mr. Thomas vs. J Boujii in Bomaye Fight Club tryout challenge

MLW is airing Never Say Never live as a PPV special available through the Fite+ subscription.

Who is your guess to be revealed as the financial backer of the Bomaye Fight Club?