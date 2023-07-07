Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Fightful Select, there has been contact between AEW and Kota Ibushi. Many people in the company believe Ibushi will join the promotion soon, at least for the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite on July 19.
- The site also notes that Colt Cabana returned to AEW for this week’s Dynamite taping. He worked in a producer / coach role. Cabana has not appeared on AEW television since last November.
- Per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, WWE star Baron Corbin is “a regular now in NXT” and “there’s going to be more people like that.”
- Meltzer also says “there’s more than meets the eye” regarding attorney Jerry McDevitt’s claim that he is no longer representing WWE in the MLW antitrust lawsuit due to his upcoming retirement.
- On his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan said it seems like the Young Bucks no longer want to be in AEW based on their body language, attitude, and lack of motivation right now. He speculated that they could continue building their legacy with a jump to WWE.
- Pat Laprade spoke to multiple sources in AEW who say the company will make its Montreal debut at the Bell Center on Tuesday Dec. 5 and Wednesday Dec. 6. The Wednesday show will be for Dynamite and Rampage. He assumes the Tuesday show will be a taping for Collision and ROH, but was unable to get that confirmed.
