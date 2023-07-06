Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

B!P The 5th Annual Blitzkrieg Luau (July 7, 7:30 pm ET)

50 Cal vs. Brogan Finlay vs. Bryce Donovan vs. CPA vs. Delightful Dan the God Damn Candy Man vs. Kirby Wackerman vs. Logan Black vs. Stephen Azure vs. Steve Somerset vs. TJ Crawford (Mother of All Scrambles Match) Haley Dylan vs. Skylar Jeff Cannonball vs. Jeremy Leary (Fans Bring the Pool Toys Match) Ava Everett vs. Billie Starkz Anthony Greene vs. Lince Dorado Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban, & Kylon King) vs. YDNB (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, & Jordan Oliver) 35MM Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge) (c) vs. Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson) (B!P Tag Team Championship) Andy Brown (c) vs. Anthony Henry (B!P Bedlam Championship)

Blitzkrieg! Pro are back at the luau for a hell of a show, and really, how many match types are more fun than “fans bring the pool toys”?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

GCW Clean Up Man (July 8, 8 pm ET)

Billie Starkz vs. Utami Hayashishita Cole Radrick vs. John Wayne Murdoch Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. the SAT (Joel, Jose, & Wil Maximo) Nick Gage vs. Psycho Clown East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel (GCW Tag Team Championship) Blake Christian (c) vs. Richard Holliday (GCW World Championship)

GCW are back and kicking ass for you once again!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

WCP Cruel Summer 2023 (July 8, 7 pm PT)

Jiah Jewell, JT Thorne, Kubes, & Serza vs. Lights Camera Faction (Action Braxton, Fresco, Ice Williams, & Watson) Kevin Blackwood vs. Robert Martyr Johnnie Robbie & Nicole Savoy vs. Magenta (Maria & Riko Kawahata) Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) vs. Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Starboy Charlie Bryan Keith vs. MAO Alpha Zo vs. Jeff Cobb Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Trish Adora (WCP Women’s Championship) Titus Alexander (c) vs. Vinnie Massaro (WCP Championship)

West Coast Pro are back with another star-studded night of wrestling action!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

Beyond Water Water Everywhere (July 9, 3 pm ET)

Church of Greatness (Anastasia Morningstar, Brother Azure, Brother Greatness, Brother Somerset, & Tyree Taylor) vs. Little Mean Kathleen, Love Doug, Teddy Goodz, ???, & ??? Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) vs. Pedro Dones & Ray Jaz Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B) & Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) & Stetson Ranch (BRG & Steven Stetson) Anthony Greene vs. Megan Bayne Dan Barry vs. Matt Makowski Allie Katch vs. Notorious Mimi Gabriel Skye vs. TJ Crawford B3CCA vs. Dezmond Cole Brad Hollister & Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. Dustin Waller, Ichiban, & Richard Holliday

Beyond are back with another one of their usual heavy-hitting supershows, with Matt Makowski returning to action opposite Dan Barry and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

H2O So Much to Say (July 10, 8 pm ET)

Edward Hawkins vs. Leroy Robinson Brian Neil & Duncan Aleem vs. Frank Bonetti & JB Anderson Cecilio Vega vs. MM3 Anthraxx vs. GG Everson Jimmy Lloyd vs. Ryan Redfield Austin Luke vs. Tommy Vendetta Deklan Grant vs. Rocket Marcus Mathers vs. Mouse

Last but not least, Hardcore Hustle Organization have a card full of home-grown talent ready to knock or you metaphorical teeth down your proverbial throat!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

Free matches here!

Anthony Greene vs. the Patriot

The 4th of the July has been and gone, but that’s no reason why we can’t join Beyond in celebrating this match, when the Retrosexual met the Patriot!

Ashley Vox vs. Kris Statlander

And Limitless has another one of these two-match series videos for us, this time as the forces of water meet space!

December 2 RizzMember

Last but not least, Glory Pro offers us up this full free show from last December!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.