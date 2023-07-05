Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Drew McIntyre’s return at Money in the Bank happened after he and WWE came to an agreement on a “strong storyline”, per PW Insider. There’s been no change in his contract status, and the site says the two sides haven’t even begun talking about a new deal “partially because there’s so much time left” before his current one expires early next year.

Dave Meltzer confirmed Insider’s report about McIntyre’s contract status on Wrestling Observer Radio, and added that with the time Drew’s taken off WWE could extend his current deal through WrestleMania 40 or close to it.

On her Instagram, Ronda Rousey claimed the women’s tag team championship match at Money in the Bank, where Shayna Baszler turned on her and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez won the titles back, had its time cut three times.

According to WOR’s Meltzer, WWE filmed Logan Paul & Ricochet brawling backstage at Money in the Bank because they didn’t think their table spot in the ladder match went well enough to really spread online and be used as the basis for their planned SummerSlam feud.

More on Charlotte Flair’s creative that was mentioned in yesterday’s Roundup, Fightful Select’s report says Flair’s program with Bianca Belair & Asuka was planned before Charlotte returned: “We’re told that the idea was to re-establish Asuka, and have her involved with two top talent chasing her for the title, instead of the other way around to add more intrigue and suspense to the reign.”

AEW Battle of the Belts VII is on TNT’s schedule for July 15 immediately after Collision.

Fightful claims Tyler Breeze is still under a deal to WWE through UpUpDownDown, and apparently it includes language that restricts him from appearing on any AEW programming.

