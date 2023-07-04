Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer theorized that WWE had John Cena tease WrestleMania London for two reasons: (1) to make a statement after AEW’s impressive tickets sales for All In, since Meltzer is sure WWE could sell out two nights at Wembley Stadium and break any gate record AEW sets, and (2) to create demand and influence London to pay to bring WrestleMania there, like Cardiff did for Clash at the Castle and Puerto Rico did for Backlash.
- A “high ranking” person in WWE creative felt “trepidation” about the finish of Money in the Bank’s main event, according to WrestleVotes. The Twitter account added, “A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process.”
- Regarding their earlier rumor about Brock Lesnar returning at Money in the Bank, WrestleVotes said plans changed prior to the show and with Cena & Drew McIntyre showing up WWE decided to hold Lesnar for Raw.
- Another rumor killer, this time about talk WWE considered giving Zelina Vega’s Money in the Bank spot to Charlotte Flair: Fightful Select says they checked with their sources and “were told there wasn’t serious consideration to that and that Charlotte’s creative has been planned for a while.”
- Triple H met with some unnamed talents he’s hoping to sign over Money in the Bank weekend, per BWE. That Twitter account says they heard the meeting went well.
- There was speculation online about Jade Cargill’s AEW future when she tweeted about enjoying life “outside of the wrestling bubble” so much that she “might stay” there. After her loss at Double or Nothing, Fightful Select reported plans called for Cargill to return from some time off “with a personality shift”.
