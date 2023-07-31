Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told Rey Mysterio is “fine” and he doesn’t think he suffered a concussion.

More on the Rey injury: He was feeling dizzy after a spot, although it wasn’t the dive to the outside like many speculated. Actually, that was the spot they did to create a stoppage point.

On the injury front, the Wrestling Observer notes that while there’s currently no timeframe for Liv Morgan’s return, the injury angle from Raw was done to cover for a potentially lengthy absence should she need surgery.

For what it’s worth, Meltzer also said that WWE is keeping quiet on The Rock possibly showing up at SummerSlam, as has been speculated by many after Grayson Waller’s recent antics.

A few months ago WWE believed they had a “good shot” at signing Kenny Omega, but that’s “gone cold” and they now believe Omega will re-sign with AEW along with The Young Bucks & Hangman Page, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fightful Select notes that Richard Holliday was backstage at AEW Collision this past weekend but it’s unclear if he was meeting to discuss a deal.

