Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 16 results & Week 17 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 23-29 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, New Japan’s G1 Climax shows, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting (tough week, but that’s the way the wrestling scheduling gods made it).

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

When you successfully defend your Ring of Honor Women’s title for the 12th time and beat one of wrestling’s hottest acts in Cageside Seats’ Community Wrestler Rankings...

Not bad considering said “hot act” also won the NXT North American title during the week in question. Fka Ember Moon also got more votes than the wrestler she beat at Death Before Dishonor, who’s been pretty darn hot herself this year.

WWE’s new Women’s Tag champs rounded out our latest Top Five.

A man that CM Punk just can’t seem to beat leads the back half of our latest Top Ten, which also includes the ROH Pure champion after his successful PPV defense, and the Aussie duo who left DBD with the brand’s Tag belts.

He may think he was moving like an “old man” in Blood & Guts, but we were happy to see The Golden Star back in action.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 16

1. Athena

2. Dominik Mysterio

3. Willow Nightingale

4. Sonya Deville

5. Chelsea Green

6. Ricky Starks

7. Katsuyori Shibata

8. (tie) Mark Davis

8. (tie) Kyle Fletcher

10. Kota Ibushi

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the leader hasn’t picked up a point in two weeks, but he’s still not sweating...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 22

1. Orange Cassidy - 68

2. Jey Uso - 41.5

3. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

4. Seth Rollins - 30

5. IYO SKY - 25

6. Jay White - 24.5

7. Solo Sikoa - 21

8. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

8. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

10. Dax Harwood - 15.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!