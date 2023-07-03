There’s been talk of Goldberg putting on his own retirement show in Israel — some from Goldberg himself. There was also a rumor that show might involve fellow WCW legend Sting.

It’s why Haus of Wrestling’s exclusive on “Sting, RVD, And More Set For Huge Show In Israel” caught our attention. There’s no mention of Goldberg, though. But maybe some of the big names flying into Jerusalem for Allstars Israel’s Thurs., Sept. 14 Global Pro Wrestling Summit event could stick around and show up on Goldberg’s retirement tour card?

Regardless, the line-up for Global Pro Wrestling Summit is pretty interesting in its own right.

Sting joins another WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, as ambassadors for the Summit. Allstars Israel’s press release describes that roles as “helping to usher in the World’s greatest pro wrestling talent to Jerusalem,” and “helping fans celebrate this incredible collection of wrestling talent from around the world.” I still wouldn’t rule out someone getting Stinkface-d, or trapped in a Scorpion Death Lock.

Rob Van Dam takes on Impact’s Frankie Kazarian & AAA’s Psycho Clown in No Holds Barred Triple Threat, and we’ll get a cruiserweight dream match when Ultimo Dragon and Paul London take on El Hijo Del Vikingo to crown the promotion’s first Junior Heavyweight champion.

Local talent will get a chance to shine when Israeli tag team Shay Blanco & Idan Boulder issue an open challenge, and “fifteen of Israel’s best homegrown talent” like Rixon Ruas, Yuval Goldschmit, Ben Rozin, and The White Leopard fight for a World title shot (not sure who the champ is... maybe that’s Goldberg? Just kidding... I think) in the “Royal Rumble© style” Holy Land Rumble.

Those are the only matches announced, but other names dropped in the presser were Seleziya, Oleg Prudius (fka Vladimir Koslov), “Green Beret” Tom Howard, and Dave Boy Smith, Jr.

And of course, the press release closes by telling us, “it’s expected that MANY more competitors from around the world are yet to be added to this once-in-a-lifetime spectacular”, and that we should “check in with https://www.allstars-israel.com/ for updates on added talent, on matches as they’re made, and on special ticket packages.”