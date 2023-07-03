Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the plan right now is still for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

According to the Observer, the current SummerSlam match lineup calls for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, and a Logan Paul showcase. As of now, Paul vs. LA Knight is not the plan.

Fightful Select says there are no creative plans for John Cena beyond his special surprise appearance at Money in the Bank.

While some of Vince McMahon’s ideas are outdated, he gives a lot of good input on WWE Creative, a source told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. They added, “It’s not the interference itself that is the problem. It’s how and when he does it.”

According to Fightful, Grayson Waller is “set to be cleared” from his injury soon.

The Observer notes that there is talk of taping NXT television outside of Orlando, and doing house show loops outside of Florida.

They also say folks within WWE are keeping quiet about future plans for The Creeds after their Loser Leaves NXT match airs this Tuesday.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.