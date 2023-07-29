Logan Paul books a match in the combat sport he actually trains for

Logan Paul is wrestling Ricochet at SummerSlam next Saturday (Aug. 5), where the Media Megastar will try to get back in the WWE win column after failing to do so in his last four outings — including two singles losses.

Win or lose in Detroit, though, he’s already lined up another return to the ring for the fall. This will be a return to the boxing ring, where Paul will be looking to pick up his first ever win.

Logan and his WrestleMania 39 henchman & fellow YouTuber KSI are promoting and co-main eventing a celebrity boxing show on Oct. 14 in Manchester, UK. No word yet on either man’s opponent for “The Prime Card” (named after the energy drink they serve as hype men for), just that they aren’t facing each other for the third time.

In discussing the bout with ESPN, Paul said it would be “premature” to reveal his opponent. He also talked about how fired up he is to get back in the ring to do something he actually trains for:

“I’m f---ing pumped, man,” Paul told ESPN on Friday. “It’s been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I’ve kind of been left out of the conversation. But `. I practice for my matches a couple times, but it’s not like I’m doing WWE training. I’ve been behind the scenes just boxing for the past two years, so I’m so excited to finally get back in the ring and show people how good I really am at the sport.”

Love or hate him, Paul’s proven to be a natural pro wrestler. Imagine if he trained for it.

We’ll see if his boxing training pays off on Oct. 14.