- According to Fightful Select, people close to Vince McMahon said his spinal surgery last week was a “major, life altering operation.”
- The site also says Triple H was not at WWE Raw this week. Bruce Prichard ran the show, but Triple H is expected back very soon.
- WRKD Wrestling indicates the injury Rey Mysterio suffered against Santos Escobar on last night’s SmackDown is a work, and not legitimate.
- WWE management is “so high” on NXT’s Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, per BWE. The Twitter account says, “the plan is to strap ’em all to the moon” regardless of whether Hayes retains the NXT title at Great American Bash on Sunday.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the WWE tag team titles won’t be defended at SummerSlam because Kevin Owens is taking time off to heal a broken rib.
- Jamie Hayter’s injury will prevent her from competing in a match at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium, per Fightful. In fact, her injury seems to be worse than originally believed, to the point where it’s “unexpected” she will return to the ring in 2023.
- The Observer also mentions that AEW wrestler Santana is “training for his return.”
