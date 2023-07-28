All In and SummerSlam are both shaping up to be massive successes

There’s been a lot of discussion about how hot pro wrestling is right now, and this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some more data for that conversation.

AEW quickly silenced critics of their decision to book Wembley Stadium for their Aug. 27 show in London, moving 60,000+ tickets for All In during a two-day pre-sale and a the first day of sales to the general public. But Dave Meltzer reports the show is reaching new heights despite not having any matches booked for the show.

76,929 tickets have been distributed, with approximately 70,400 of those paid. That equals a gate of $9 million US. From the WON:

It looks like a good bet to be the largest recorded attendance in history aside from the New Japan shows in North Korea in 1995 which were not paid attendance. It is now No. 5 all-time when it comes to attendance at actual paying shows and the WrestleMania III mark is probably a week to ten days away from being broken and with a month left, the 80,709 total now looks like it’s being broken. The actual all-time paid record is certainly possible but far from a sure thing. There are 10,896 tickets still left so the potential looks to be 87,825 total.

WWE SummerSlam won’t reach those numbers, but with the announcement of the Roman Reigns/Jey Uso main event WWE’s moved 45,000 tickets for the Aug. 5 premium live event. Meltzer believes the show from Detroit’s Ford Field will be among the biggest in recent history:

It’s a virtual lock, given the growth of Peacock and the growth of WWE popularity this year, that it will be the most number of people watching in North America or any SummerSlam show in history. It will be the second largest attendance (it won’t beat the 1992 show at Wembley Stadium) and will likely be the largest gate for any non-WrestleMania show ever in the U.S. (the target is $7.3 million based on how gates are usually measured and $7.7 million that WWE announced for Royal Rumble including Ticketmaster fees).

Is wrestling as hot as it was during the Monday Night War/Attitude Era? People will continue to debate that, but one thing’s clear: business is very, very good.