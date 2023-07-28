Forget World titles, pro wrestling has a new greatest prize

You can have your World championships and various briefcases. When it comes to the top prize in the one true sport of professional wrestling, there’s a new top prize. At least in our extremely smart-ass book.

At one of their August shows in Philadelphia, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hand out the first ever Philly Cheesesteak Cup!

#ASJF2023 has its second match added to the lineup, and it's a wild one!



DOUKI and Low Rider face Blake Christian and Master Wato (?) and Hiromu Takahashi and Rocky Romero (??) in a 3 way ladder match (???) for the Philly Cheesesteak cup (????)



We know what a ladder match is, so there’s no mystery about what Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero, Master Wato & Blake Christian, and DOUKI & Low Rider will be doing in the ring Sat., Aug. 19 in the former ECW Arena at All Star Junior Festival USA. But we need to know what the winners are going to be handed! Will it have whiz, provolone or american? Does it come wit or witout onions?

New Japan isn’t telling us yet. We’re willing to wait in a Geno’s or Pat’s-esque line to find out, though.

Right now, the Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match is one of only two things announced for All Star Junior Festival USA, joining Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver vs. El Desperado & Mao.