Von Erich’s biopic ‘The Iron Claw’ gets a release date

We’ve been tracking news of The Iron Claw since it was announced last summer — and not just because of all the internet chatter about Zac Efron’s bulk.

Mostly, it’s because we’re intrigued by the prospect of a biopic about the legendary & tragic Von Erichs with big names like Efron & The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White in lead roles (as Kevin & Kerry, respectively) and prestigious ones like writer/director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) & production company A24 (last year’s awards powerhouse Everything Everywhere All at Once, among other things) on the other side of the cameras.

But we also always get a kick out of seeing actors as wrestlers, as Aaron Dean Eisenberg will when he plays Ric Flair in The Iron Claw. And when wrestlers act, as AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will in his big screen debut as Lance Von Erich.

Why are we rehashing all this? Because yesterday (July 27), Variety revealed The Iron Claw’s nationwide release date — Dec. 22, 2023.

Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star as the Von Erichs in Sean Durkin’s THE IRON CLAW. In theaters everywhere this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rVcWxYEOQ0 — A24 (@A24) July 27, 2023

That will allow the film to qualify for the awards that will be handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and countless others in early 2024. It will also give it a chance to catch on as an arthouse/indie alternative to splashier holiday options like the animated Migration, Jason Momoa’s second (and possibly final) solo outing as Aquaman, and the musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Will you be spending a couple hours of your winter holiday with The Iron Claw?