- NJPW sources told Fightful Select that AEW’s current plan is for Will Ospreay to have a match against Chris Jericho at All In on Aug. 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium.
- The site also heard that the reason Dexter Lumis hasn’t been on WWE television in recent weeks is because creative has nothing for him.
- PW Insider reports that Scott Garland (aka former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty) was working backstage as a producer at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. He is trying out for the position and is expected to be around for at least a few weeks.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez believes AEW is putting “some makeup” on Don Callis to make his gnarly scar look even more pronounced.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that even though SmackDown on FOX is the highest rated show on Friday nights, “its ads are still priced 30 percent lower than those on CBS, NBC and ABC on shows that draw far less.”
- Even though Odyssey Jones was drafted to the Raw roster, BWE says he should be debuting on SmackDown soon.
