Tyrus will retire if he loses the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship to EC3

Tyrus is set to clash with EC3 for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the feature attraction of NWA 75 on August 27 in St. Louis, MO.

Tyrus wanted to up the stakes with a stipulation for a bull rope match, so he added a carrot for EC3 to accept. If EC3 beats Tyrus to win the Ten Pounds of Gold, then Tyrus will retire from wrestling.

Tyrus explained his decision in an interview with Joe Galli.

Tyrus has deep history with EC3. Paths have intersected throughout their careers. It started in FCW when they were opponents for the tag team titles. EC3 and Fandango bested Tyrus and Tanga Loa on that evening. In NXT with gold on the line, Tyrus competed in a three-way against EC3 and Dango. Tyrus eliminated EC3 in Cleveland, OH. That’s when the spirit of competition turned into a grudge. EC3 blamed Tyrus for embarrassing him in his hometown.

Over in Impact, Tyrus resurfaced to be the muscle for EC3. He helped EC3 win the world championship. As time went on, Tyrus rose to become #1 contender. EC3 was ducking and dodging adding rules and stipulations. He made Tyrus jump through hoops rather than have a straight up match. That feud escalated into Loser Leaves. (Note: These details come from the recollection of Tyrus during the interview.)

Now, Tyrus is the man in the NWA, so he calls the shots. The reason for the bull rope match is to honor the Rhodes family legacy on wrestling and his career, specifically Dusty Rhodes. Tyrus anticipates that EC3 will complain, so he sweetened the deal with the retirement angle. Facing potential retirement will also add a spark of hunger for Tyrus to bring his best. No excuses.

The ball is in EC3’s court to accept.

NWA 75 is a two-night event on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. Night 1 will close with Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalia Markova in the main event. Night 2 has Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against EC3 in the main event to finish the weekend. NWA 75 is available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Does this bull rope stipulation with the possibility of Tyrus’ retirement make you more interested in NWA 75?