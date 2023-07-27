WWE announces the return of No Mercy

WWE has announced the return of No Mercy as a premium live event for its NXT brand on Saturday, Sept. 30.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 27, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. on Saturday, September 30. Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale. NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more. NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The last time WWE used the No Mercy name was in September 2017. That’s when Braun Strowman’s rise towards the very top spot in WWE was derailed thanks to one F-5 by Brock Lesnar.

