Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J inspired by Vampiro to become manager at NWA 75

Vampiro has a long history with the Insane Clown Posse. Vamp was joined by Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope in WCW. He also won the JCW Heavyweight Championship three times (2000, 2001, and 2021). Inspiration has struck again after Violent J saw Vampiro as a manager in the NWA.

Vampiro made a surprise appearance at the Crockett Cup to take La Rebelion under his wing. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf were already current NWA tag team champions, but Vampiro wanted to make sure they walk down the dark path correctly en route to becoming the greatest NWA tag champions of all-time.

Violent J took notice of Vampiro’s presence in the NWA, and he decided to follow in Vamp’s footsteps. Violent J will be managing The Brothers of Funstruction at NWA 75. The Brothers of Funstruction consist of a pair of clowns, Yabo The Clown and Ruffo The Clown. That seems like a perfect fit for Violent J.

NWA made the announcement official.

Hopefully, Violent J will have a better influence on the success of The Brothers of Funstruction than Vampiro has had with La Rebelion. Bestia and Mecha Wolf have lost both matches managed by Vamp. One of those losses was to Yabo and Ruffo.

Vampiro will have a chance to turn the tides of fortune when La Rebelion defend the NWA World Tag Team Championship against Blunt Force Trauma managed by Aron Stevens on Night 1 of NWA 75. The winners will defend the gold against Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch on Night 2 on NWA 75.

NWA 75 is a two-night event on August 26 and August 27 in St. Louis, MO. The main event for Night 1 will be Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalia Markova. The main event for Night 2 will be Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against EC3. NWA 75 is available for streaming through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

What’s your reaction to Violent J coming to the NWA?