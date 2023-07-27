Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- A Sports Illustrated report on last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts match said “a busy day” made it difficult to get everyone together to plan things out, and contributed to the match running long. There was supposed to be 10 minutes of television time after the finish, during which time the BCC/Elite handshake & Kenny Omega’s promo would have aired.
- A “big moment” for Hangman Page was also cut from Blood & Guts due to time issues, but outside of what happened after Dynamite went off the air “all of the other key points were hit”.
- Some not terribly surprising items from SI’s report: the bed of nails was Jon Moxley’s idea, and Bryan Danielson hopes he’ll get another chance to wrestle Kota Ibushi.
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock will feature footage from Being The Elite as The Young Bucks granted WWE permission to use it. That material will cover the original All In and Rhodes signing with AEW. There is no footage of Cody in AEW.
- Though he wasn’t sure of the term on RUSH’s new contract, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio he believes it’s longer than the one year deal AEW & RUSH did in 2022 because “AEW is trying to sign people for multi-years”.
- Speaking of AEW contracts, Fightful Select says Dustin Rhodes’ doesn’t end until September 2024.
- After a report he was arrested earlier this month for DUI & speeding surfaced, Buff Bagwell tweeted that “had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago”, and that he was recently sanctioned for failing to properly document an out of state trip. The former WCW wrestler has been living with Diamond Dallas Page, and says he’ll celebrate 11 months of sobriety today.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...