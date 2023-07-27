Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

SLA Circus Maximus XVIII (July 28, 7 pm CT)

Adrian Surge & Nick King vs. Full Power Thunder Muscle (Camaro Jackson & “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell) Billy McNeil, Shazza McKenzie, & Victor Analog vs. KC Karrington, Madi Monarch, & Moonshine Mantell Billie Starkz vs. Laynie Luck Aaron Williams vs. Anakin Murphy Gary Jay vs. Mike Outlaw Brogan Finlay vs. Rahim De La Suede Mad Dog Connelly vs. Steve Manders Christian Rose vs. Dingo Derek Neal (c) vs. Jeremy Wyatt (SLA Gateway Heritage Championship)

St. Louis Anarchy are back and packed baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

ICW-NHB Volume 50 (July 28, 8 pm ET)

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Tommy Vendetta Dr. Redacted vs. John Wayne Murdoch Bobby Beverly vs. Danny Demanto “Low Life” Louie Ramos vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas (c) (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship) Casanova Valentine vs. Matt Tremont AKIRA vs. Eric Ryan Brandon Kirk vs. Krule (Krule’s World of Death)

ICW No Holds Barred are celebrating the 50th show under the No Holds Barred banner!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Freelance Take This to the Ring (July 28, 8 pm CT)

Alice Crowley vs. Darius Latrell vs. El Torero vs. GPA vs. Rachel Armstrong vs. Robbie Reeves (Scramble Match) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Original Sins (Dick Michaels & Tyler Lydol) Isaias Velazquez vs. Koda Hernandez Alec Price vs. Cole Radrick Craig Mitchell vs. Shane Mercer (Fans Bring the Weapons Match) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Chico Suave (Freelance Legacy Championship) Paul London vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance Championship)

Freelance got Paul London baby, do I gotta draw you a road map?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Limitless Crunch Time (July 29, 7:30 pm ET)

Channing Thomas vs. Jordan Oliver Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) BRG (c) vs. Brian Milonas (Let’s Wrestle Championship) Mac Daniels vs. Rip Byson Ava Everett vs. B3CCA Alec Price vs. Joey Janela “BIG BEEF” Gnarls Garvin (c) vs. Lucky Ali (Limitless Championship)

Tabarnak de Team vs. Above the Rest, how about that one?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O Barbed Wire City Showdown 2 (July 29, 8 pm ET)

Jaden Newman vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon Jimmy Lloyd vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Deklan Grant vs. Jess Moss (No Rope Barbed Wire Match) Bam Sullivan vs.Brandon Kirk (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Stairway to Havoc Match) Steve Manders (c) vs. ??? (H2O Championship) Austin Luke vs. Matt Tremont (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

H2O ultraviolence on your plate baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

ETU Summer Madness (July 30, 3 pm ET)

Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley) Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) vs. the SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship) Danny Demanto vs. Homicide Alec Price vs. Lee Moriarty Marcus Mathers vs. Masha Slamovich (c) (ETU Key to the East Championship)

Last but not least, Expect the Unexpected are ready to tear the house down!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Los Suavecitos vs. Starboy Charlie & the Jetsetters

Starting off hot with one fresh off the presses from West Coast Pro, check it out!

Gabriel Skye vs. Marcus Mathers

Some hype young action from Beyond follows it up!

CANUSA Classic 2023

Last but not least Smash have a full free show for ya, ya lucky ducks!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.