Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said tickets for SummerSlam have “really started to pick up” after the announcement of the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso “Tribal Combat” title match on SmackDown last Friday night.

PW Insider says “the word making the rounds” is that Liv Morgan has a separated shoulder but they couldn’t fully confirm that.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there are currently ideas being pitched right now for Grayson Waller to be involved in a segment with a “WWE Legend” during SummerSlam weekend, though it’s cautioned that “nothing is set in stone.”

WWE changed around a few segments during Monday Night Raw this week, per Fightful Select. It was just a matter of rearranging when those segments happened, like the fact that Cody Rhodes promo was originally supposed to go on after the Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when going over Eric Young requesting his release from WWE after Vince McMahon’s return to power, said “there were other had expressed to us misgivings about that, some serious, but none who were going to quit their jobs over it.”

Also from the WON: Former Stardom & reigning NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia is scheduled to wrestle on New Japan’s Aug. 19 show in Philadelphia, and “it’s possible she’ll be on an AEW show that week“ if Tony Khan can work out a deal with Stardom & New Japan owners Bushiroad like they did for Utami Hayashishita’s recent appearance in ROH.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.