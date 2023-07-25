There’s been talk that Liv Morgan injured (or possibly re-injured) her arm on Raw last week. Then, WWE did an angle on the show last night (July 24) where Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley “Pillman-ized” Morgan’s shoulder.

Details are unclear, but after Raw Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez did go on record that Liv’s dealing with a legitimate injury. This angle was done as cover for that.

For their part, WWE will use this to add heat to the feud between Ripley and Morgan’s tag partner Raquel Rodriguez. They provided this storyline update on Liv in service of that:

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley brutally injured Liv Morgan’s left arm. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day attacked Morgan before their scheduled match, trapped her arm in a steel chair and stomped on it twice. Screaming in agony, Morgan could be heard saying that she could not move her arm. Morgan was examined by WWE medical staff before being taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation. Check back to WWE.com for updates on her condition as they become available.

