Kevin Owens is legitimately injured, according to WRKD Wrestling. The Twitter account says WWE used the injury to advance his & Sami Zayn’s angle with The Judgment Day on Raw last night. WRKD tweeted that it’s unclear how long he’ll be out.

WWE does have plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam, per BWE. That Twitter account says that right now those plans consist of a segment/angle, but “could switch to a match”.

As of last week, Wrestling Observer said WWE’s plans called for Austin Theory’s next U.S. title match to happen on SmackDown, not SummerSlam. Plans could always change, but the SummerSlam card is currently considered full with nine matches.

Orange Cassidy has been working as an agent/producer for AEW, per Fightful Select.

In reaction to Fightful’s report on Cassidy, podcaster & author Brian Solomon tweeted that Bret Hart offered to agent for AEW but was told the company only wanted to bring him in as a manager.

While “there’s been a lot of speculation about the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble coming to Orlando,” PW Insider Elite notes that there’s been a lot of internal discussion about the event happened at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select says Minneapolis is being heavily discussed as a location for WrestleMania 41.

