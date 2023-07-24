Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

For what it’s worth, BWE claims Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE is “very near.” They claim “he’s been around a few times” and “plans are there for his return.” Apparently the discussion for the return is SummerSlam.

PW Torch says Vince McMahon has grown into a fan of LA Knight. They also echo recent talk of a big push coming for him soon.

More on Knight: In response to word going around that he has issues backstage, BWE said that’s not true and “he’s one of the most reliable talents.”

PW Insider says COVID-19 precautions led to some talent not being used on SmackDown but the card wasn’t changed around too much. Notably, a planned Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega match was changed to Sky vs. Charlotte Flair.

NXT’s recent ratings surge led to some there “pushing for the idea of doing numbers that beat Dynamite,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

