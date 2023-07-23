Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 15 results & Week 16 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 16-22 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Death Before Dishonor, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting (tough week, but that’s the way the wrestling scheduling gods made it).

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Win or lose, she’s out here living her “Nothing matters, smile anyway” catchphrase...

Definitely more fun when you win though. Just ask our top three, which is made up of both AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners and the new Impact Knockouts champ.

Right behind them is man coming off one of the biggest wins of his career at Money in the Bank, and is now heading for probably the biggest match of his career at SummerSlam.

FTR beat Bullet Club Gold in the two-out-of-three falls Tag title match on the July 15 Collision, but as you can tell by spots 5-8 in our latest Rankings... there were no losers in that epic.

Two WWE stars moved closer to capturing singles titles on their respective brands, and secured the final two spots in the Top Ten.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 15

1. Willow Nightingale

2. Ricky Starks

3. Trinity

4. Jey Uso

5. Dax Harwood

6. Jay White

7. Cash Wheeler

8. Juice Robinson

9. Ilja Dragunov

10. Santos Escobar

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a Main Event-er isn’t going to let some slacker run away with things...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 15

1. Orange Cassidy - 68

2. Jey Uso - 41.5

3. Seth Rollins - 30

4. IYO SKY - 25

5. Jay White - 24.5

6. Willow Nightingale - 23.5

7. Solo Sikoa - 21

8. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

8. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

10. Dax Harwood - 15.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!