Stokely Hathaway has the power to run things as a member of the ROH board of directors, but it is clear that Samoa Joe runs him.

Hathaway joined commentary for Joe’s defense of the ROH World Television Championship against Dalton Castle at Death Before Dishonor (July, 21, 2023). Joe started strong early pounding Castle with heavy shots. Castle received a boost from The Boys to help him evade Joe’s attacks. For example, Joe tossed Castle outside with the intention to get physical with the ringside surroundings. The Tate twins rolled Castle back into the ring before Joe could enact his plans. It also benefit in buying Castle time to recover. Best of all, the Boys weren’t breaking any rules, and it was completely legal.

Castle found his groove and peacock power ran through his veins. A German suplex sent Joe out of the ring.

Joe felt the tide turning. He was irate and demanded that Stokely fix this. Hathaway was terrified of Joe’s wrath, so he used his authority to order the referee to eject the Boys. The crowd responded with loud disapproval.

In the hullabaloo, Joe kicked Castle in the groin to set up the Coquina Clutch choke submission for victory.

Joe is hard enough to beat on his own. Now, he has Stokely helping to stack the deck. Joe may hold the ROH TV title forever.

Backstage, Castle passionately addressed the situation. Joe is a brute who doesn’t follow the rules. Castle is the TV champion that the world deserves. He’s not just entertaining, he is inspiring. Castle broke his back and won the ROH world champion, then he defended it until he couldn’t walk. Castle fought even harder to get back on his feet. He had to receive shots from a six-inch needle just to live normal. Castle doesn’t want to live a normal life, he wants to win championships.

