Aussie Open are back, and they’re ROH Tag champs

Back in May, Aussie Open relinquished their IWGP Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team championships because of an injury to Mark Davis.

Disappointing, sure. But it didn’t actually slow them down that much. Davis’ partner Kyle Fletcher continued wrestling singles, and they were both signed to All Elite Wrestling. When Davis was cleared, it was announced that Aussie Open’s first match back would be a 4Way for Lucha Bros’ Ring of Honor Tag titles at the Death Before Dishonor PPV.

That show was last night (July 21) — full results here — and the match between champs Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix, Davis & Fletcher, The Kingdom’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, and Best Friends’ Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta was the kind of pro wrestling mayhem you’d expect from a multi-team tag battle.

Lucha Bros had targets on their back throughout, and the animosity levels were particularly high when they were squaring off with their old foes from the early days of AEW, Best Friends. Penta & Fenix pulled the referee out of the ring to prevent Beretta from getting a pin, and the luchador without fear cracked Trent with a chair in the confusion that followed. That created an opening for Aussie Open to hit Sue’s boy with a double clothesline (gimmick infringement?) and their Coriolis finisher to claim the belts.

The new ROH Tag champs can’t believe we considered any other outcome.

We’ll see what’s next for the new champs. A rematch with Lucha Bros could be in order seeing as neither Penta nor Fenix took the pin, but they reunited with their old Death Triangle mate PAC after Death Before Dishonor’s main event and set-up a 3way tag match for the July 26 Dynamite against Best Friends & Blackpool Combat Club... so an ROH Tag title rematch will have to wait.

You can order a replay of last night’s PPV on Bleacher Report here in the States, or internationally on Fite.