Rumors for the Day:
- According to BWE, WWE is strongly considering a “baby face Latino champ” right now.
- BWE also says that LA Knight’s “new push” will begin after SummerSlam.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter states there is no hiring freeze in WWE. However, even though WWE has discussed signing Brian Pillman Jr., it’s seen as “less likely” to happen until after the Endeavor deal is officially finalized.
- The Observer says RUSH has also been “talked about a lot in WWE given his contract situation,” but the belief is he has “a very strong AEW offer to stay.”
- Free agent Nick Aldis “is said to be interested in both AEW and WWE,” per WON.
- Undertaker will be in Detroit during SummerSlam weekend, PW Insider has confirmed. WWE & Taker don’t currently have any of his 1 DeadMAN SHOWs planned in Detroit that weekend.
- The Observer notes that due to long travel times in Canada and other delays, “very little was planned out” for the 58 minute match between FTR and Bullet Club Gold on AEW Collision. The wrestlers “felt they were not prepared to do an hour match” and “there was an attempt to get the match moved back.”
