ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 live results: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

Ring of Honor returns with their annual Death Before Dishonor event on Fri., July 21, 2023, from Newark, New Jersey. The card has six title fights headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World championship against PAC, and Athena putting the ROH Women’s title on the line against Willow Nightingale in the deciding match of a trilogy.

Death Before Dishonor is available for purchase on Bleacher Report & WatchROH.com in the U.S. and Fite internationally. The PPV starts at 8pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show an hour earlier.

