ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 live results: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

Ring of Honor returns with their annual Death Before Dishonor event on Fri., July 21, 2023, from Newark, New Jersey. The card has six title fights headlined by Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World championship against PAC, and Athena putting the ROH Women’s title on the line against Willow Nightingale in the deciding match of a trilogy.
Death Before Dishonor is available for purchase on Bleacher Report & WatchROH.com in the U.S. and Fite internationally. The PPV starts at 8pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show an hour earlier.
Zero Hour pre-show
Josh Woods defeated Tracy Williams. Pure rules in effect. Christopher Daniels, Jimmy Jacobs, and Jerry Lynn were the judges in case of a draw. Williams used his first rope-break to escape a double wristlock. The referee called the second rope-break for Williams when he instinctively grabbed the ropes to prevent being pulled by Woods. Williams rallied for a piledriver, and Woods reached the ropes for his first break to stop the pin count. Williams used his third and final rope-break on a grapevine ankle lock by Woods. Both men tussled on the apron, then Woods exploded for a German suplex. When Williams woozily climbed back into the ring, Woods slapped on a headlock while hooking the leg for a submission through the ropes. Woods squeezed Williams into submitting.
Death Before Dishonor PPV
Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC for the ROH World championship
Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s World title
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Television championship
Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title
Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team championship
Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Leon Ruffin for the ROH World Six-Man titles
Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, & Stu Grayson in a Fight Without Honor
Komander vs. Gravity
Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry (pre-show)
Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora (pre-show)
AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor (pre-show)
