ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 live stream: Zero Hour

By Sean Rueter
Ring of Honor is back on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Fri., July 21, 2023) with its Death Before Dishonor event at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. The show will go live at 8 pm ET on Bleacher Report & WatchROH.com (in the U.S.) and Fite (internationally), but a free live stream of the Zero Hour pre-show will air starting at 7 pm ET.

The main card will feature eight matches — including PAC vs. ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli for the ship, a 4Way Tag title defense for Lucha Bros, the latest showdown between Women’s champ Athena & Willow Nightingale, Dalton Castle challenging Samoa Joe for the Television title, and much more — but the pre-show is also loaded up and will feature the following:

  • Shane Taylor vs. AR Fox
  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora
  • Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)
  • Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams in a Pure Rules match

Again, the show will start in the live stream you see above at 7 pm ET!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Death Before Dishonor event by clicking here.

