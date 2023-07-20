ROH reveals full card for Death Before Dishonor PPV

The countdown is on for Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 21. ROH pulled the card together quickly over the past week, and they revealed the full lineup on Thursday night.

Death Before Dishonor will include:

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC

Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open

Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open ROH World Six-Man Championship: Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Leon Ruffin

Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona (c) vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Leon Ruffin Fight Without Honor: Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, & Stu Grayson

Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, & Stu Grayson Komander vs. Gravity

The Zero Hour pre-show includes:

Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora

Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams in Pure rules

AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor

That card should be action-packed with potential for PPV excellence. Claudio versus PAC is going to be an intense banger. The rubber match between Athena and Willow could very well steal the show. Joe versus Castle has the panache deserving of the TV title. Garcia can have a breakout performance against Shibata. The four-way tag title match should be chaotic excitement. Even though the six-man championship contest was presented without any build, the Embassy are badass and worth watching. Expect violence in the Dark Order grudge match. The show rounds out with a lucha libre display from Komander and Gravity (Bandido’s brother).

In terms of predicting title changes, I’d go with Willow and one of the tag team contenders as the strongest bets. Athena is doing great work, but Willow is on a roll lately. The odds are stacked against the Lucha Bros with so much competition. If any of the other matches produces a new champion, then that would be a surprise.

What’s your take on the final PPV lineup for Death Before Dishonor?