Dalton Castle uses feat of strength to earn ROH TV title shot against Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe should be shining his boots, because he has a date with Dalton Castle. The King of TV will defend the ROH World Television Championship against peacock power at the Death Before Dishonor PPV on Friday, July 21. Castle earned his shot by emerging victorious in the eliminator tournament. He used an amazing feat of strength to finish Shane Taylor in the final.

Taylor thumped Castle early with heavy blows and targeted the lower back. Whenever Castle surged with style, Taylor had an answer to quash the momentum. The tide turned when Taylor lost focus on the job at hand. After delivering a thunderous body shot to crumple Castle on the mat, Taylor jawed with the fans. Taylor turned back around, and Castle exploded for a suplex.

Castle continued with corner offense and a running bulldog. Taylor kicked out on the cover. Castle kept on the pressure for a German suplex.

Castle lifted Taylor to finish with the spinning Bang-a-rang slam. Seeing super heavyweight Taylor being handled like that was an outstanding visual.

Castle versus Joe for the ROH TV title is official at Death Before Dishonor.

Joe will be tough to beat, but Castle is no slouch. He is a former world champion, TV champion, and six-man champion in ROH. Imagine Castle taking Joe for a ride on the Bang-a-rang. That’s entertainment.

What odds do you give Dalton Castle of dethroning Samoa Joe?